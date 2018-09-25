Liv Morgan update and what occurred backstage afterwards

Liv Morgan is having issues with remembering what happened and was said to have been on “auto pilot” according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

The rest of the Riott Squad had to physically restrain Morgan on the outside of ring after she returned to do a triple suplex spot. After Morgan was told not to return to the match.

There was another spot after this where Brie Bella was to be catapulted into a forearm from Ruby Riott, but ended up cracking Riott in the mouth instead.

Based on who Sean Ross Sapp spoke to, there doesn’t appear to be any heat between Brie Bella and Liv Morgan, and Brie Bella apologized to Liv repeatedly backstage.

On the other hand, we’re told that Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott “looked” to be unhappy and were upset with Brie Bella as they’re legitimately close friends of Liv Morgan’s.

(The Spotlight)

