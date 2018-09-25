Liv Morgan update and what occurred backstage afterwards
Liv Morgan is having issues with remembering what happened and was said to have been on “auto pilot” according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.
The rest of the Riott Squad had to physically restrain Morgan on the outside of ring after she returned to do a triple suplex spot. After Morgan was told not to return to the match.
There was another spot after this where Brie Bella was to be catapulted into a forearm from Ruby Riott, but ended up cracking Riott in the mouth instead.
Based on who Sean Ross Sapp spoke to, there doesn’t appear to be any heat between Brie Bella and Liv Morgan, and Brie Bella apologized to Liv repeatedly backstage.
On the other hand, we’re told that Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott “looked” to be unhappy and were upset with Brie Bella as they’re legitimately close friends of Liv Morgan’s.
(The Spotlight)
Accidents happen, yes.
But please WWE, keep telling us how the Bella’s started the whole women’s evolution and how they aren’t exactly what it was trying to get away from.
They were never good workers, and now it is catching up to them. Accidents happen of course, but this is a little more than “oops”. Sarah Logan seems like a legit bad ass, and Bella is lucky that Sarah didn’t go into business for her friend.
If that happened to either one of the bellas whichever woman who did it would prob be gettin future endeavored very soon. It’s disgusting the bellas dont even have to worry about that
There’s a moment where Logan launches Brie into corner and Brie catches Ruby with a stiff shot. Ruby doesn’t sell it, tags herself in impromptu like and kicks Brie stiff in the face/chest. Watch the Riott Squad get buried now
I feel Brie should have been reprimanded severely. She is a liability to anyone who has to work with her and I don’t blame Ruby & Sarah for being pissed, especially after Brie legit hit Ruby in the face with a forearm in the same freaking match.
If Liv can’t remember what happened, of course there won’t be any heat. Once she does, then it might be a different story.