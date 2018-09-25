Liv Morgan knocked out on Raw – being evaluated for concussion
Liv Morgan potentially suffered an injury during the six-woman tag team match on Monday’s episode of Raw. Morgan was taking a series of Yes Kicks from Brie Bella in the match, when one of them connected directly to her face. Morgan was able to kick out of the pin attempt and worked a bit more in the match, but was eventually taken to the back before the match completed.
PWInsider reports that Morgan is going through tests to determine whether she may have suffered a concussion. There’s no word on her status yet.
Scary…Liv Is Knocked Out! #RAW pic.twitter.com/jtQFOjustw
— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) September 25, 2018
I honestly laughed when Cole said she’d been taken to the back when you can clearly see her lying on the floor at ringside at the end of the match and Brie keeps looking in her direction.
They just need to get the Bellas out of the ring at this point. It’s been a botch fest from them since they returned. Get them out of the ring before they kill someone.
These bellas are terrible. They shouldn’t be in a wrestling ring
I guess it’s ok if they do end up killing sumbody… don’t matter as long as they’re pretty, I suppose
Havin women like that wrestle is FAR more dangerous than showin a lil TnA for pervs like me… know I’m prob gonna take sum heat for that comment but it’s the truth