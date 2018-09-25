Liv Morgan knocked out on Raw – being evaluated for concussion

Liv Morgan potentially suffered an injury during the six-woman tag team match on Monday’s episode of Raw. Morgan was taking a series of Yes Kicks from Brie Bella in the match, when one of them connected directly to her face. Morgan was able to kick out of the pin attempt and worked a bit more in the match, but was eventually taken to the back before the match completed.

PWInsider reports that Morgan is going through tests to determine whether she may have suffered a concussion. There’s no word on her status yet.





