Jeff Hardy discusses being nervous ahead of his WrestleMania 33 return

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, and spoke about his return at WrestleMania 33 and being nervous about it…

On His WrestleMania 33 Return: “I was super nervous and in the distance we can here the ‘DELETE’ chants because we had started that whole thing in TNA with the Broken Universe. It had gotten really big, and the ‘DELETE’ chants had gotten really big, there was about 70,000 people so we thought, wow, it’s going to happen,” said Hardy. “That whole month of March leading up to that night was extremely stressful because it was hard holding our secret, which can be hard during this day and time. But we worked for Ring of Honor that whole month, and the night before that we had a crazy ladder match with the Young Bucks where they won the titles from us. We had done a five hour appearance leading up to WrestleMania telling everybody that we were going to catch the first flight to Raleigh, North Carolina after the [ROH] event. Then after all of that was over and coming through that curtain it happened finally. It is my favorite moment of my career. People ask me that; the swanton, the ladder matches, but that moment was my favorite.”

On His Swanton Off of The Ladder: “I think for me, not jumping off of a 14 foot ladder since SummerSlam in 2009 I think against CM Punk so I was kind of nervous, and I was worried whether or not something was going to go wrong,” Hardy admitted. “Was I going to be alright? After we went through the curtain everything went back to normal it was crazy. I knew that this was what I was born to do and that rush of climbing up to the ladder and looking at the crowd and doing my hand sign, it’s like succeeding in a big motocross jump and when you survive it and don’t get very seriously injured. I think that was what I was most nervous about because it had been a long time since I jumped from that high of a ladder. I just wanted everything to be as close to perfect as possible during that match. We were out there Wednesday before and came in really early secretly and met with those guys and so we had it down when that bell rung, so yeah, I was just glad it was over after it was over.”

