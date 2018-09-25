Hulk Hogan back in a new “Then, Now, Forever” opening WWE video

A new WWE opening video made its debut last night on Raw which also features Hulk Hogan.

Hogan was taken off the “Then, Now, Forever” opening – as well as the WWE Hall of Fame – in 2015 when he was fired from the company. His images and likeness were completely gone from WWE.COM until the ban started to ease up this year, leading to his eventual reinstatement a few months ago.

In the new opening, you can easily see Hogan twice during the “Then” part of the video, body slamming Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III and making one of his entrances.

You can see the new intro below.

