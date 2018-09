Hogan tweets and deletes after seeing himself back in the signature opening on Raw

Hulk Hogan noticed that he was added after being removed in 2015 when his racist comments came to light in the National Enquirer.

Hogan said, “No greater feeling than seeing myself back on the historic opening of Monday Night Raw!!! Brother HH.”

The tweet was deleted about a minute later. It’s possible that someone in WWE reached out to him and told him to delete it.





