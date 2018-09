Dragon Gate “Dangerous Gate 2018” Results – September 24, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Ryo Saito, Don Fuji, and Willie Mack defeated Tribe Vanguard (Kagetora, Yosuke Santa Maria, and UT)

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Jason Lee, Kaito Ishida, Hyou Watanabe, and Yuki Yoshioka defeated Gamma, Mondai Ryu, Syachihoko BOY, and Kota Minoura

3. Special Singles Match

KAI defeated Shingo Takagi

4. Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

RED (Big R Shimizu, Ben-K, Yasushi Kanda, Takashi Yoshida, and KAZMA SAKAMOTO) defeated Natural Vibes (Kzy, Susumu Yokosuka, Genki Horiguchi, Punch Tminaga, and brother YASSHI)

5. Open The Brave Gate Championship Match

Dragon Kid defeated Eita (c)

6. Open The Twin Gate Unified Tag Team Championship Match

Tribe Vanguard (YAMATO and BxB Hulk) (c) defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker

7. Open The Dream Gate Championship Match

Masato Yoshino (c) defeated Naruki Doi

