Cena, Nikki, and Jax named finalists in the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

WWE’s own John Cena, Nikki Bella, and Nia Jax have all been named finalists in different categories in the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

Cena is up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 thanks to his performance in Blockers, while Nikki is in the running for Competition Contestant of 2018 for Dancing With the Stars and Reality TV Star of 2018 for Total Bellas. Nia Jax is listed in the Game Changer of 2018 category.

To cast your ballots, go to pca.eonline.com or social media, where Facebook users can post publicly or privately with one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Twitter users can send a public tweet or retweet with a category hashtag, corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Head to the People’s Choice Twitter account as they roll out the nominees for the specific hashtags to use.

Voting runs from Monday, September 24 through Friday, October 19. The People’s Choice Awards will air for the first time on E! Sunday, November 11 at 9PM EST with a live red-carpet special airing at 7PM EST.

