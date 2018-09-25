Brian Pillman Jr. receives flack for sleeper hold spot

Sep 25, 2018 - by James Walsh

Brian Pillman Jr. had a pithy response to a fan who saw fit to criticize his multiple sleeper spot from a recent live event. Pillman posted a picture of the comedic spot, which you can see below and features several wrestlers and the referee all maintaining the sleeper on each other.

A fan posted a comment on the post which read: “I like you Brian, but come on. This is just dumb. You’re a Pillman, you’re better than this.”

Pillman’s response was, “My father literally wrestled a giant f**king pencil.” The video Pillman is talking about is below as well:

