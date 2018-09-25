Big Show lands a recurring television role

Big Show is ready to take on a new role: He’s set to star in a recurring role on the second season of Syfy’s hit show “Happy!” The World’s Largest Athlete has been cast as Big Pink, the cellmate of Ritchie Coaster’s diabolical character, Mr. Blue.

“Happy” stars Christopher Meloni as Nic Sax, a corrupt ex-detective-turned-hitman whose life is changed forever when an imaginary and extremely positive blue-winged horse named Happy appears.

Big Show is no stranger to the big or small screen. His latest role adds to an impressive résumé that includes appearances in major motion pictures such as “The Waterboy,” “Jingle All the Way” and “MacGruber,” and television shows “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Psych,” “Burn Notice” and more.

(Pwguru)

