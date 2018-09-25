9/25/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Lashley/James vs. Mahal/Fox; Miz/Asuka vs. Truth/Carmella

Mixed Match Challenge opens previewing tonight’s matches: Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, and The Miz and Asuka vs. R-Truth and Carmella. Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Vic Joseph then welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Match: Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James) (w/Lio Rush) vs. Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) (w/Sunil Singh)

Lashley and Mahal start the match and Lashley applies a wrist-lock. Mahal turns it into a side headlock, but Lashley sends him off the ropes. Neither man gains an advantage and then Mahal challenges Lashley to a push-up contest. Lashley beats him and then Fox gets on Mahal’s back. James does the same to Lashley and Lashley wins again. Singh gets on Mahal’s back, too, and Mahal collapses and then yells at Fox and Singh. Lashley slams Mahal to the mat and goes for the cover, but Fox breaks it up. Lashley tags in James and she takes Fox down with a seated senton. James goes for the cover, but Fox kicks out at two. Fox comes back with a forearm shot and then delivers a back-breaker. Fox goes for the cover, but James kicks out at two. Fox applies a body scissors and then delivers the Northern Lights Suplex and gets another two count.

James comes back and kicks Fox in the chest and then sends Fox to the floor. Mahal gets into the ring and knocks Lashley to the floor with a right hand. James slams Mahal across the face and then Fox kicks James in the face. Fox goes for the cover, but James kicks out at two. James shoves Fox into Mahal and then makes the tag to Lashley. Lashley drops Mahal with a clotheslines and then a power slam. Lashley clotheslines Mahal in the corner and James slams Fox to the mat with a face-buster. Mahal comes back with a knee strike to Lashley and then Singh and Rush get into it at ringside. Mahal goes after Rush, but Lashley takes him down with a cross-body. Lashley picks Mahal up and then drops him with the vertical suplex and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Country Dominance

-We see that Mahalicia will be back in action next week against B’N’B (Finn Balor and Bayley). We see an interview with Balor and Bayley. Bayley says Mahalicia’s luck will go form bad to worse and Balor says it will be too sweet. We then see Mahal and Fox arguing backstage and Fox says either she or Singh has to go. Mahal tells her to calm down and with his Shanti breathing techniques, they need to win. Fox says they are doing it her way next week and tells Singh that he is not invited.

Match #2 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Match: The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella) vs. Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka)

Asuka and Carmella start the match, but Miz quickly tags in. Miz and Truth tie up and Truth gains the advantage. Truth drops Miz with a hip-toss and then he and Carmella dance. Asuka dances as well and Miz gets angry and tells them to stop. Miz says he has the greatest moonwalk ever and then imitates and actual moonwalk, not the dance move. Truth decks Miz and Carmella sends Asuka to the floor. Truth and Carmella go for suicide dives, but Miz hides behind Asuka. Carmella and Truth moonwalk and dance in the ring as Miz and Asuka argue on the outside. Miz gets back into the ring and stomps away on Truth. Miz keeps Truth grounded with kicks and then applies a rear chin-lock. Miz slams Truth into the corner and then delivers a corner clothesline. Miz goes for an axe-handle, but Truth counters with a shot to the midsection.

Asuka and Carmella tags in and Asuka delivers a few dropkicks. Asuka goes for a suplex, but Carmella blocks it. Asuka comes back with a kick and then a few ba-fists. Asuka delivers a hip attack and goes for the cover, but Carmella kicks out at two. Asuka goes for another dropkick, but Carmella dodges this one. Miz interferes and pulls Asuka out of the way of a charging Carmella. Asuka takes control for a bit, but Carmella comes back with a superkick. Carmella goes for the cover, but Miz breaks it up. Truth connects with a right hand to Miz, but Miz dumps him to the floor. Carmella shoves Asuka into the Miz and goes for a roll-up, but Asuka kicks out at two. Asuka comes back and locks in the Asuka Lock and Carmella taps out.

Winners: Awe-Ska

-After the match, we see that Rusev and Lana will take on Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

Mixed Match Challenge Standings:

Raw:

1. Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman and Ember Moon): 1-0

1. Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James): 1-0

3. B’N’B (Finn Balor and Bayley): 0-0

4. Team Pawz (Kevin Owens and Natalya): 0-1

4. Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox): 0-1

Smackdown Live:

1. Fenomenal Flair (AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair): 1-0

1. Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka): 1-0

3. Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev and Lana): 0-0

4. Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi): 0-1

5. The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella): 0-1

