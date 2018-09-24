“X Pac” Sean Waltman’s Ex-Wife Passes Away

Sean Waltman’s ex-wife has passed away. Waltman revealed the news in a post to his Twitter account, which you can see below. Waltman appears to be referring to Terry Paulson, who he married in 1994 and divorced in 2002. The couple had two children together. Waltman noted in the post that Terry “lost her battle with Mental Illness & Addiction.” Further details are not yet available.

I'm numb right now over the death of Terry, my wife of many years & the mother of my children. She lost her battle with Mental Illness & Addiction. She had 2 other children(7 &12)that my kids had to break the news to a short time ago. My heart hurts for them so bad right now. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) September 23, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 97 visits today)