“X Pac” Sean Waltman’s Ex-Wife Passes Away

Sep 24, 2018 - by James Walsh

Sean Waltman’s ex-wife has passed away. Waltman revealed the news in a post to his Twitter account, which you can see below. Waltman appears to be referring to Terry Paulson, who he married in 1994 and divorced in 2002. The couple had two children together. Waltman noted in the post that Terry “lost her battle with Mental Illness & Addiction.” Further details are not yet available.

