WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 23, 2018 – Las Cruces, New Mexico

Sep 24, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Tye Dillinger defeated Harper

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The New Day (c) defeated SAnitY and The Usos

3. R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Naomi, and Nikki Cross defeated Carmella and The IIconics

5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

6. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Charlotte Flair

8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal