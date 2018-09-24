WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 23, 2018 – Las Cruces, New Mexico

1. Tye Dillinger defeated Harper

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The New Day (c) defeated SAnitY and The Usos

3. R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Naomi, and Nikki Cross defeated Carmella and The IIconics

5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

6. Mixed Tag Team Match

Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Charlotte Flair

8. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

