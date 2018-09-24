WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 23, 2018 – Las Cruces, New Mexico
1. Tye Dillinger defeated Harper
2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The New Day (c) defeated SAnitY and The Usos
3. R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Naomi, and Nikki Cross defeated Carmella and The IIconics
5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
6. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Charlotte Flair
8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
