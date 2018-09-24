WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 23, 2018 – Loveland, Colorado

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin (via Disqualification)
-Kevin Owens attacked Balor, leading to the disqualification. Bobby Lashley then made the save.

2. Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

3. The B-Team defeated The Revival

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AOP and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, and Rhyno

5. Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins

6. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension

7. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan)

8. WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)
-Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked Reigns, leading to the disqualification. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save, and then The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table.

