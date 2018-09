WRESTLE-1 “5th Anniversary Tour – Day 3” Results – September 24, 2018 – Yonago, Japan

1. 3-Way Match

Pegaso Illuminal defeated Daiki Inaba and Hajime

2. Enfants Terribles (Yusuke Kodama and Kenichiro Arai) defeated Masayuki Mitomi and ALL Mighty Inoue

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Manabu Soya, Inaba no Buffalo, and Gaina Tiger defeated Tokyo Gurentai (NOSAWA Rongai and MAZADA) and Kaz Hayashi

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Masayuki Kono, Yukio Naya, and Alejandro defeated Jon Tonsho, Ryuji Hijikata, and Ryuhi Honda

5. WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018 – Block B

Shuji Kondo and Koji Doi [2] defeated Ganseki Tanaka and Tugutaka Sato [0

6. WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018 – Block A

Andy Wu and El Hijo del Pantera [2] defeated Shotaro Ashingo and Kumaarashi [0] (via Disqualification)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Manabu Soya, Andy Wu, Pegaso Illuminal, and El Hijo del Patera defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, Kumaarashi, and Kenichiro Arai)

—

WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018:

Block A:

1. Manabu Soya & Daiki Inaba [4]

1. Kaz Hayashi & Pegaso Illuminal [4]

3. Andy Wu & El Hijo del Pantera [2]

3. Shotaro Ashino & Kumaarashi [0]

Block B:

1. Takanori Ito & Ryuji Hijikata [2]

1. Masayuki Kono & Yukio Naya [2]

3. Shuji Kondo & Koji Doi [2]

3. Ganseki Tanaka & Tugutaka Sato [0]

