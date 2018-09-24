Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 9” Results – September 24, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Battle Royal
Hana Kimura defeated AZM, Shiki Shibusawa, Starlight Kid, Hanan, Ruaka, and Leo Onozaki
2. Blue Block Match
Jamie Hayter defeated Saki Kashima
3. Blue Block Match
Nicole Savoy defeated Kelly Klein
4. Blue Block Match
Hazuki defeated Natsu Sumire
5. Blue Block Match
Mayu Iwatani vs. Momo Watanabe (Time Limit Draw)
6. Red Block Match
Kimber Lee defeated Rachael Ellering
7. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita defeated Konami
8. Red Block Match
Natsuko Tora defeated Jungle Kyona
9. Red Block Match
Tam Nakano defeated Kagetsu
10. Finale
Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita
