Saudi’s GSA Chairman tweets Hogan photo for Crown Jewel

Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia and the man who signed the 10-year deal with WWE to bring the company to the country multiple times a year, today tweeted a photo of Hulk Hogan with the words, “What is the World Cup that nobody is talking about?”

It’s rumored that Hulk Hogan will be joining WWE on this trip to Saudi to be somehow part of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. When WWE did the first trip to Saudi earlier this year for the Greatest Royal Rumble, Hogan was apparently requested by the Saudi ruling family but that did not happen as Hogan was still a persona non grata within the company.

But the relationship between Hogan and WWE has improved which led to WWE welcoming back Hogan into their Hall of Fame. WWE has said that Hogan has not signed a deal and he was only brought back at Extreme Rules to talk to the Superstars backstage and apologize in person.

WWE goes back to Saudi Arabia on November 2 for Crown Jewel which will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium.

وش كأس العالم اللي ما أحد يحكي عنه ذا؟ pic.twitter.com/xnlEho2OFI — تركي آل الشيخ (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2018

