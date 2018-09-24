LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 9/24

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a new WWE intro video.

– We’re live from outside of the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado as a limousine pulls up. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin is waiting. Stephanie McMahon steps out and Baron wishes her a happy birthday. She just stares at him as he starts singing happy birthday. Triple H steps out and Corbin stops singing. Corbin has Stephanie’s office all ready to lead her to but she says everything she can say to him, she can say it right here. Triple H walks off because this is too awkward to witness. Stephanie scolds Corbin for the job she’s done since Kurt Angle was forced to go on vacation, noting how he booked himself in a WWE Universal Title match last week. Corbin doesn’t accept the blame and comments on The Shield running wild. Stephanie says he’s lost control. She tells him to get two partners to face The Shield tonight and threatens him with his job, mentioning Angle again. Stephanie walks off.

– We go inside the arena as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

– The Shield immediately comes out to a pop – Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They come through the crowd as JoJo does the introductions.

The crowd finally calms down as Ambrose takes the mic. Ambrose says we’re looking at the three workhorses of WWE. They may have lost a few battles here and there but they have never lost a war and they’re still standing. Reigns takes the mic next and gets some more boos. He brags on their resumes and says all they have to do is this – Reigns and Rollins raise their titles in the air. Reigns says these titles are the keys to the kingdom and everyone should want them. That’s why Brock Lesnar came back, why the Acting GM is booking himself in title matches. Because these titles will change your life. Reigns says the only men that deserve these titles are the ones standing in the ring right now. Rollins says this has and will always be about being the best, and that’s what they are. Rollins says Braun Strowman wants the power so bad he recruited a pack of jackasses to try and take out The Shield at Super Show-Down but that’s not going to happen. Rollins calls Corbin the world’s largest substitute school teacher and mentions tonight’s match. Rollins calls Corbin out and says The Shield would like to show him how much of a problem they can be, right now.

The music hits and out comes Corbin. First Corbin wants to say his boss Stephanie is here tonight and it’s her birthday. Corbin won’t let RAW turn to madness like it has for a few weeks now as he’s putting his foot down. Corbin says he and his partners will toss The Shield around the ring and he promises he will impress his boss. Corbin says they will expose The Shield for what they are – selfish individuals. Corbin says everyone in the locker room dislikes The Shield individually and as a group. Corbin says that includes these men – Strowman’s music hits and out he comes with RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Strowman speaks from the stage and tells Reigns to shine that title up real nice because he won’t be wearing it for very long. Braun says he can see cracks start to form in The Shield and it’s just a matter of time before they implode. Strowman says at “WWE Super Show” it will be the four of them vs. The Shield, and he doesn’t mean Corbin. Rollins cracks jokes at Braun for his math being off. Strowman says Ambrose is starting to see the light. Ziggler chimes in and says Ambrose doesn’t need The Shield but they need him. Ziggler knows how good Ambrose can be and now he has nothing but Rollins and Ambrose have everything. Rollins says that’s ridiculous. McIntyre gives Ambrose props for pushing him to his limits last week. McIntyre says Rollins and Reigns don’t appreciate Ambrose, and he deserves more. Ambrose continues trying to turn Ambrose on The Shield and Rollins tells him he’s full of it. Ziggler says Strowman is going to win Reigns’ title at WWE Crown Jewel and if Ambrose hangs with them, the Intercontinental Title will be all his. Ziggler goes on and wants Ambrose to turn his back on The Shield. Reigns interrupts and tells him to shut up. Reigns says the people didn’t pay to hear Ziggler run his mouth, they paid to watch The Shield beat them up, so let’s do it. It looks like we’re about to have a fight but Corbin runs down and gets in between as the heels reach the bottom of the ramp. Fans want the fight but Corbin says it’s not happening. Corbin says McIntyre and Ziggler have to defend tonight, and he will take care of The Shield with his partners. Braun’s music hits as The Shield looks on from the ring.

– Still to come, the RAW Tag Team Titles are on the line. Also, Bobby Lashley vs. Elias. We see Finn Balor backstage warming up as Bayley approaches. Balor vs. Jinder Mahal will take place tonight and Jinder will have Alicia Fox in his corner with Sunil Singh. We go to commercial.

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor. He stops on the stage and out comes his Mixed Match Challenge partner, Bayley. They head to the ring together. Jinder Mahal is waiting in the ring. His MMC partner is at ringside, Alicia Fox. Sunil Singh is also there.

They lock up and go to the corner. Jinder beats Balor down and scoop slams him in the middle of the ring. Jinder keeps control and takes Balor back to the mat. Jinder drops Balor again with a shoulder block. Jinder keeps Balor grounded as fans and Bayley try to rally for him. They run the ropes and Balor hits a dropkick. Balor clotheslines Jinder over the top rope to the floor. Balor runs the ropes again and leaps out, taking Jinder down on the floor. Balor runs back into the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder beats Balor down again as their MMC partners cheer them on. Jinder drops knees and puts the boots to Balor while he’s down. Jinder with an abdominal stretch now. Balor rolls through a pin attempt and dropkicks Jinder in the face. Jinder runs into boots in the corner. Balor runs the ropes and nails a flying forearm. Balor drops Jinder and stomps on his chest as fans cheer. Balor takes it to the corners but Jinder ends up kicking him in the head. Balor comes back and takes advantage of Jinder being distracted by his ringside supporters. Balor can’t immediately capitalize but he nails a Slingblade to take Jinder down. Jinder with a roll-up for a 2 count as Singh interferes by tripping him while the referee isn’t looking.

Bayley ends up tripping Jinder while the referee isn’t looking. Fans chant for Bayley as Fox approaches her at ringside. The referee turns his attention to them. Bayley drops Fox at ringside. Singh comes over and yells at Bayley but she hits him with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex on the floor. Balor takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Jinder up for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor and Bayley celebrate before leaving. We go to replays. Jinder exits the ring and looks down at Singh, who is still rolling on the floor in pain from the suplex. Jinder manhandles Singh some and bullies him as Fox eggs it on. Jinder brings it into the ring and continues the punishment as a “you suck” chant starts up. Jinder and Fox are all smiles as they start doing activities to find their inner peace as Singh stumbles around.

– The announcers show us video from last night’s match between Ruby Riott and Ronda Rousey, and The Bella Twins making the save after the match.

Natalya and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

We go to the ring and out comes Natalya to the stage. Out next are The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. They all head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Riott Squad is finishing up their entrance. Liv Morgan starts off with Nikki and they go at it. Liv takes control and mocks Nikki but she drops her. Nikki with more offense and a 2 count. Brie tags in and they double team Liv for another 2 count. Brie with the “yes!” kicks now while Liv is on her knees. Brie with another 2 count. Liv stumbles as she pushes Brie back into the corner and in comes Ruby Riott. Ruby takes control and takes Brie to the mat as some fans chant for Brie Mode.

Ruby ends up sending Brie into the corner but she runs into an elbow. Brie nails a missile dropkick and screams out for Brie Mode. Brie with the running knee to the face while Riott is down. Brie with another pin attempt. Brie blocks a suplex but Sarah Logan runs in to help Ruby do the double team suplex. Nikki runs in to help block that. Liv runs in to make it a triple suplex attempt but Natalya comes in and stops it. The faces hit the triple suplex and The Riott Squad goes to the floor to regroup. The Bellas and Natalya look on from the ring. Ruby comes back in and quickly rocks Brie, sending her out to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Logan has Brie down on the mat. Nikki and Natalya try to rally for her. Brie tries to make a comeback but Logan floors her with a forearm. Brie tries to fight back and ends up hitting Ruby on the apron. Ruby tags in and drops Brie. Cole says Liv has been taken backstage to the trainer’s room to be evaluated. More back and forth between Brie and Ruby now. Brie comes off the ropes and slams Ruby on her face. Logan tags in and misses a punch. Brie tags in Natalya and she comes in with clotheslines to Logan. Natalya knocks Ruby off the apron and hits a German suplex on Logan. Ruby charges but Nikki stops her. Ruby sends Nikki out of the ring with a knee.

Brie comes to help Nikki. Natalya rolls Logan up for a 2 count. Ruby tags herself in but Natalya doesn’t see it. Logan goes for a move but Natalya blocks it. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter to Logan but Ruby kicks Natalya in the face to break it. Ruby hits a Riott Kick and covers Natalya for the pin.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the match, Ruby checks on Logan on the outside as The Bella Twins hit the ring to check on Natalya. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Baron Corbin and two mystery partners vs. The Shield.

– Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, Zack Ryder, Baron Corbin, No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil and many more Superstars come out to the stage and they’re bringing kids with them. Cole says this is for a special Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is in the ring with Triple H. The stage is full of Superstars and young fans. Stephanie talks about WWE’s efforts to fight pediatric cancer, all in the name of “The Crusher” Connor Michalek for Connor’s Cure. She notes that they have raised more than $2.5 million and helped more than 400 families with various needs through Connor’s Cure since it was launched. She also talks about this year’s “Superstars of Tomorrow” theme where survivors created their own WWE personas. Triple H talks about how the WWE Superstars spent time with these kids and their gimmicks. They go on and Stephanie mentions their new partner in the battle against pediatric cancer, Hyundai. She leads us to a video package on the partnership with footage of WWE Superstars meeting survivors backstage. The Hyundai car decorated backstage with hand-prints is driven out next to the stage as fans stand clap for the survivors on the stage. Stephanie introduces the 2018 Hyundai Youth Ambassadors, Carter and Elizabeth. They come out with an executive from Hyundai and high-five the Superstars on the stage. They enter the ring and we see a shot of a table with something hidden under a red cloth. Triple H takes the mic and says they’re champions but around here champions need something to show for it. He raises the red cloth and reveals two custom WWE title belts for Carter and Elizabeth.

Triple H, Stephanie, Carter and Elizabeth do a group hug as a “you deserve it” chant starts up in the crowd. Triple H and Stephanie raise their arms. Hyundai Hope On Wheels executive Zafar Brooks speaks next and gets another round of applause for Carter and Elizabeth. Brooke talks about Hyundai’s fight against pediatric cancer and the new partnership with WWE. He says WWE does great work in the fight and they are proud to team up with WWE. He asks for another round of applause for WWE and says together they will be putting a SmackDown on pediatric cancer. Brooke announces a $200,000 donation to Connor’s Cure, on behalf of Hyundai, Hyundai Hope On Wheels and their dealerships around the world. Brooke reveals a large check for $200,000 and they all pose with it to end the segment.

– Still to come, The Shield in six-man action. Also, The Revival gets another title shot. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dean Ambrose is just standing backstage. Dolph Ziggler walks up and Ambrose grabs him by the collar. Ziggler doesn’t want to fight and Ambrose lets go. Ziggler rants about how The Shield doesn’t appreciate Ambrose. He says during tonight’s main event, Ambrose needs to turn but Ziggler knows how hard it is to turn on your brothers so all he has to do is give Ziggler and Drew McIntyre a signal as they will be watching. Ziggler walks off.

Konnor vs. Chad Gable

We go to the ring and Chad Gable is in the ring with Bobby Roode. We get a sidebar video recorded earlier from the two, who are all about WWRD (What Would Roode Do?). The Ascension is out next, Konnor with Viktor. We also get a sidebar video with Konnor warning Gable.

The bell rings and Konnor goes to work on Gable, beating him around the ring. Konnor whips Gable hard into the corner and he goes down. Konnor with a 2 count. Konnor cuts Gable off and keeps him down. They end up in the opposite corner and Roode offers a distraction, allowing Gable to perform the armbar on the ropes. It’s broken but Gable keeps fighting.

Gable looks to bring Konnor down again as he mounts offense. Gable with a running kick and another. Gable with a German suplex for a close 2 count. They end up in the corner again and Gable goes for a moonsault but has to land on his feet. They run the ropes and Konnor levels Gable in the middle of the ring. Konnor ends up hitting a modified gutwrench powerbomb for the pin.

Winner: Konnor

– After the match, The Ascension looks on from the ramp as we go to replays. Roode hits the ring to check on Gable.

– Charly Caruso stops Triple H and Stephanie McMahon backstage. Caruso asks Triple H about The Undertaker but Stephanie cuts her off. Triple H says it’s alright and asks Caruso what she wants to know. Triple H says if Taker is worried about a suit, he’s already lost because they aren’t fighting in suits or inside of boardrooms. Triple H says if Taker’s worried about taking his soul, that’s an issue because he sold that a long time ago. Triple H goes on and says the end is near for The Undertaker. He steps into the limousine and leaves with Stephanie.

– We go back to the announcers and Cole plugs WWE Super Show-Down and the Triple H vs. Taker match.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The Revival vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out first are RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Ziggler is out first and Drew joins him. They head to the ring together. Back to commercial.

