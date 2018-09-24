Jordynne Graces suffers minor injury

Sep 24, 2018 - by James Walsh

Jordynne Grace, a female pro wrestler who really etched her name at the All In Over Budget Battle Royal having a confrontation with and eliminating Impact X Division Champion Brian Cage, has apparently suffered a minor injury. At least, it sounds like the hope is it is minor.

Grace apparently did a move at a recent NOVA Pro event where she was to deliver an implant DDT from the middle rope. Something went wrong and she was injured.

The injury was confirmed on Twitter but she did also state that she hoped 6 days of rest, or sixing for our Oregon Trail playing friends, would be enough to get her back in the ring as she has a big October.

