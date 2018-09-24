Joey Janela gives update on injury status

Joey Janela took to Twitter to provide an update for fans on the knee injury he suffered over the weekend. Janela, who hurt his knee during his match at the Game Changer Wrestling show on Friday, posted the following:

Update: my knee is pretty swollen, but the good news is I can slightly bend it, slightly turn it and put pressure on it and baby step walk on it.. I’m gonna schedule my MRI tomorrow so hopefully I can knock it out tuesday.. The video tells a different story but time will tell! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 23, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 87 visits today)