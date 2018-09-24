Joey Janela gives update on injury status

Sep 24, 2018 - by James Walsh

Joey Janela took to Twitter to provide an update for fans on the knee injury he suffered over the weekend. Janela, who hurt his knee during his match at the Game Changer Wrestling show on Friday, posted the following:

(Visited 1 times, 87 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal