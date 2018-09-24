Jim Cornette to Call NWA 70th Anniversary Special

Sep 24, 2018 - by James Walsh

Jim Cornette will be making his return to the commentary booth for the upcoming NWA seventieth anniversary show. The NWA announced the news on Sunday, as you can see below. Joe Galli is the lead play-by-play man for for the show.

The 70th anniversary show takes place on October 21st in Nashville, Tennesse and will feature a rematch between Cody and Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

(Visited 1 times, 48 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal