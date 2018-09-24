Jim Cornette to Call NWA 70th Anniversary Special

Jim Cornette will be making his return to the commentary booth for the upcoming NWA seventieth anniversary show. The NWA announced the news on Sunday, as you can see below. Joe Galli is the lead play-by-play man for for the show.

The 70th anniversary show takes place on October 21st in Nashville, Tennesse and will feature a rematch between Cody and Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

BREAKING | As reported by Lead Play by Play announcer for #NWA70 @JoeGalliNews on https://t.co/YMaDFmR6Wl@TheJimCornette to do color commentary for NWA 70th Anniversary Show Tix – https://t.co/7UF4ZzQrsh

VIP Meet and Greets | On Sale | Tomorrow 10am ET!https://t.co/y4bstDgyWW pic.twitter.com/XW1fVcUc5Y — NWA (@nwa) September 23, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 48 visits today)