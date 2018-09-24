Goldust on All In 2: “You can bet your ass I will be at that one”

Goldust recently spoke to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast. where he really put over what his brother and The Young Bucks did in Chicago. He also said “you can bet your ass” that he’ll be at the second event as if to state he’s very certain another one will go down.

“It reminded me of when Cody and I won the tag team titles because it was a real thing. The storyline was so real with dad and the family against The Shield.”

“It had all the elements you needed to draw a billion dollar house and he laid it out there and he hit a home run with it. I can not wait until “All In 2.” You can bet your ass I will be at that one.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

