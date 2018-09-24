Elias on why he was called up so quickly to the WWE main roster

Elias recently spoke with Cultaholic, and spoke about why he was called up to the WWE main roster so quickly and more. Here are the highlights…

On the WWE Performance Center: “It’s interesting,” Elias said. “This place was home to Elias for, geez, a few years. I’ve been through the ringer here and went through all the steps you could imagine in this place. It’s very interesting to be back and Elias what he is. Just remembering. I don’t know what it is, but the environment is so good here. The vibe among everybody is cool. All I can say is, they keep making it better and better. Better minds to mold this people, better rings, opportunities in the back there that I saw for people to work on content and create characters and things like that. So it’s pretty cool.”

On Why He Was Called Up So Quickly To The WWE Main Roster: “I got called up quick, man,” Elias admitted. “Seemed like it was the right time for me. That’s all I can say. The reason? I think that’s obvious now if you watch Monday Night Raw. The way people react and the way the world reacts to Elias. It’s like ‘we have him here in NXT, NXT is awesome, but let’s have him on a global stage and let the world see what Elias has’. So to me, it’s was an easy to decision to put Elias on Monday Night Raw.”





