Early word on the WWE’s TLC PPV

WWE’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view will happen December 16th. This event will air live from the SAP Center, San Jose, California.

According to the official website of the venue it’s currently advertising the match between The Shield vs Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre as the main event.

Card is subject to change

