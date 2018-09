DDT “Road to Ryogoku 2018” Results – September 23, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Jason Kincaid and Mizuki Watase defeated Keisuke Ishii and Yuki Iino

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

KUDO, Yukio Sakaguchi, and Masahiro Takanashi defeated Tanomusaku Toba, Keisuke Okuda, and Yumehito Imanari

3. Ethan Page defeated Kazusada Higuchi

4. Road To Ryogoku – Elimination Match

Daisuke Sasaki, Soma Takao, Tetsuya Endo, Mad Polly, and Nobuhiro Shimatani defeated HARASHIMA, Toru Owashi, Kazuki Hirata, Yuki Ueno, and Super Sasadango Machine

5. KO-D Tag Team Championship Match

Mike Bailey and MAO (c) defeated Brahman Shu and Brahman Kei

6. Hardcore Tornado Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Konosuke Takeshita, Akito, and Shunma Katsumata defeated Sabu, Jun Kasai, and Kikutaro

7. KO-D Openweight Championship – Survival 3-Way Match

Danshoku Dino defeated Meiko Satomura (c) and Shigehiro Irie

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)