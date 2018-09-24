AS I SEE IT 9/24: Helping the Carolinas, and wrestling helps for the holidays

Bob Magee

As everyone knows, Hurricane Florence tore up the Carolinas this past week. Wrestling shows and entertainment events were the very least thing disrupted.

Moody’s Analytics was reported by the Wall Street Journal to be estimating potential damage estimates as high as $38-50 BILLION. But damage isn’t dollar figures. It’s lives torn apart and lost….businesses and homes destroyed. I’ve seen horrifying pictures from friends on social media of major access roads physically torn apart. I’ve seen friends of mine who live down there express fear I’ve never heard some express in 20 years or more. Access is extremely limited to some major towns.

Wanted to suggest two ways readers could help…

Cash donations can be made to the United Way Hurricane Florence relief effort at this link.

The Asheville, N.C. based Hearts With Hands is an outreach Chrtistian nonprofit group established in 1992 after Hurricane Andrew, focusing on hurricane relief. It accepts cash donations but also has a specific list of needed in-kind donations that individuals and groups can donate, such as washcloths, travel-size toiletries and razors. Donations can be made at Heartswithhands.org

Meanwhile, the calendar turned to Fall last week, and we have begun the last months of 2018…

Amazon, eBay, and everywhere else in the retail cyber-universe have started marketing for Christmas. Your neighborhood mega-store will soon be killing lots of trees to print advertisements to sell you and I all sorts of Holiday goodies (if there are any left after killing them for Halloween). Christmas themed TV advertising shows (forget plain old ads) are already running on QVC, HSN, and a dozen other shopping channels. Hallmark Channel will be shortly plugging their unending Christmas movie marathons (and yes, most people will eventually want to sneak in a watching of Die Hard inbetween). People are even now mauling each other at stores, or click and type to get the newest iThing… or even something for their kids.

But in keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, as well as events benefiting other charities.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for TWENTY YEARS) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 13 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

Eleven events have been officially announced so far, with others agreed to but yet to be announced:

* Tri City Wrestling presents the fourth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on October 5 in Bay City, MI. All proceeds will benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship Fund.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the first of their 2 annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on November 3 in Columbus, IN.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger event on November 11 at The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI. The event benefits local Cadillac service agency Shepard’s Table. The promotion and its talent collect food for two months prior to the event for donation.

* Brew City Wrestling holds its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 16 at the Waukesha Elks Lodge , 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will again hold Headlock on Hunger on November 17 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV. Last year, they EXCEEDED their goal of enough collected for <b>TEN THOUSAND MEALS</b>

* AWC Wrestling will hold their annual Toys for Tots benefit on November 17 in Morganton, NC.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 23 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the second of their two annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on December 1 in Columbus, IN

* United Wrestling Coalition will hold their TWENTIETH ANNUAL Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Wrightstown, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE

Until next time….

