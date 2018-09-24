AJPW “The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Day 6” Results – September 24, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Semi Final

Kento Miyahara defeated Yuji Hino

2. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Semi Final

Kengo Mashimo defeated Zeus

3. Sweeper (Koji Iwamoto and Ryouji Sai) defeated Hikaru Sato and Gianni Valletta

4. Joe Doering and The Bodyguard defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee and Dylan James)

5. Takao Omori and Black Menso~re defeated Atsushi Maruyama and Ultimo Dragon

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Evolution (Suwama and Atsushi Aoki) and Shuji Ishikawa defeated NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu

7. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Final

Kento Miyahara defeated Kengo Mashimo

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)