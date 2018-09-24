AJ Styles explains why smaller wrestlers & athletes are getting a chance

Cultaholic recently interviewed WWE world heavyweight champion AJ Styles. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Styles on being a smaller athlete and world champion: “I think that we’re moving in a new direction. I think athletes are smaller these days in everything. In American football. Rugby… even that stuff is changing. Guys are not as big as they used to, but they’re faster and quicker and better athletes. I think that’s in literally every sport that we’re seeing these days. And that’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing for me.”

Styles on how he overcomes usually being the smaller guy: “So I make everything that I do count. Every move, every strike is gonna count.”

(Visited 1 times, 86 visits today)