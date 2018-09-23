WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 22, 2018 – Billings, Montana

Sep 23, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin (via Disqualification)
-Kevin Owens attacked Balor, causing the disqualification. Bobby Lashley then made the save.

2. Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

3. The B-Team defeated The Revival

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AOP and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, and Rhyno

5. Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze

6. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension

7. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan)

8. WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)
-Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked Reigns, causing the disqualification. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins made the save, and The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table to end the show.

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal