The Idea behind How Vince McMahon’s Million Dollar Mania

Sep 23, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Bruce Prichard recently discussed how the $1,000,000 giveaway really got started during Something To Wrestle With.

“I was in [Vince McMahon’s] office in Stanford and I remember him asking: ‘what do people want?’ At that time I remember gas being extraordinarily high like $4 a gallon and stuff and it was just expensive and people were every night the news would start out with how much gasoline was.”

“I went: ‘people want free gas Vince. Give them free gas for a year or something like that.’ And [he said]: ‘F*ck that… they want money!’ Out of the blue he goes, ‘What if we give away $1,000,000?’ And I’m like, ‘okay yeah that’ll work.’”

“He says: ‘I’ll have to pay for it. It’ll have to come out of my personal money because I can’t have the company do it. But I’ll do it to get viewers. That’s how it started.”

