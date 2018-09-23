Stipulation announced for WWE title match at Super Show-Down

Sep 23, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The AJ Styles and Samoa Joe feud seems like it is reaching its final stages at the Super Show-Down pay-per-view in Melbourne, Australia after Smackdown General Manager Paige announced the stipulations for this match.

In a post on social media, Paige said that this match for the WWE title is a no disqualification, no count-out, and there must be a winner. A contract signing will be held this Tuesday on Smackdown Live.

Joe won their first encounter at SummerSlam via disqualification but obviously did not win the WWE title. At Hell In A Cell, Styles won in a controversial fashion as Joe was pinned but the champ tapped out before the three count. The referee missed it and Styles was declared the winner.

A title change would still result in another match as AJ Styles would have his rematch clause.

