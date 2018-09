ROH returning to Atlanta in January

ROH Wrestling has announced that the promotion will be returning to Atlanta, Georgia on January 12 for a TV taping. Also, an HonorClub stream event is set for January 13 in Concord, North Carolina. The event will be held at the Cabarrus Arena.

Tickets for the events will go on sale Wednesday, October 3 at 10:00 am EST for HonorClub members. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, October 5 at 10:00 am EST.

