NJPW “Destruction 2018 in Kobe” Results – September 23, 2018 – Kobe, Japan

1. Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura (Time Limit Draw)

2. Roppongi 3K (YOH and SHO) defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narit

3. Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask IV defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima), Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ayato Yoshida

5. CHAOS (Beretta and Chuckie T) defeated K-E-S (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Will Ospreay) defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Henare

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and TAKA Michinoku)

8. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Semi Final

KUSHIDA defeated BUSHI

9. Tokyo Dome IWGP Heavyweight Championship Challenger Rights Contract Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Jay White comes to the ring and attacks both Tanahashi and Okada.

