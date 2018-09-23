New WWE SVP Brian Nurse gets 837 WWE shares as part of employment

WWE’s newest Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Brian Nurse, received a total of 837 Class A common stock as part of his employment which is valued at $87.57 a share for a total of over $75,000.

The acquired shares consists of restricted stock units which vest in three equal annual installments beginning October 20, 2019. All WWE executives who are at the top of the chain receive stock options so this was nothing different from before.

Meanwhile, another WWE SVP, Mark Kowal, got rid of 2,500 shares at $88.04 each on September 14 for a total profit of $220,100. He still owns 9,782 shares after this transaction.

