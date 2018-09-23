John Cena tweets on seizing opportunities

WWE Superstar John Cena shared another inspirational quote this week about seizing opportunities. You can see what he had to say on the subject on his official Twitter account below.

Opportunity never presents itself when your “ready”, so just be “ready” to be uncomfortable and take chances. It’s easy to stay comfortable and play safe. See the opportunity, embrace the fear, take the chance. You never know. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 21, 2018

