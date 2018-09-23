John Cena tweets on seizing opportunities

Sep 23, 2018 - by James Walsh

WWE Superstar John Cena shared another inspirational quote this week about seizing opportunities. You can see what he had to say on the subject on his official Twitter account below.

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal