IWA Mid-South “Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Night 2” Results – September 22, 2018 – Indianapolis, Indiana

1. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Round 2

Pat Monix defeated Devon Moore

2. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Round 2

Larry D defeated Kongo Kong

3. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Round 2

Aaron Williams defeated Tyler Bateman

4. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Round 2

Mance Warner defeated Jonathon Wolf

5. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Round 2

Shane Strickland defeated Eddie Kingston

6. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Round 2

Michael Elgin defeated Chase Owens

7. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Semi Final

Larry D defeated Pat Monix

8. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Semi Final

Aaron Williams defeated Mance Warner

9. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Semi Final

Michael Elgin defeated Shane Strickland

10. Non-Tournament – Four-Way Tag Team Match

Top Guys (Adam Slade and Kevin Giza) defeated Myron Reed and Logan James, Jimmy Jacobs and Joe Alonzo, and Gym Nasties (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike)

11. Non-Tournament – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Calvin Tankman, Jake Landers, Jake Omen, and Matt Kennway defeated Gary Jay, Shane Mercer, Joey Owens, and Tripp Cassidy

12. Ted Petty Invitational 2018 – Three-Way Elimination Final

Aaron Williams defeated Larry D and Michael Elgin

