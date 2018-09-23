CHIKARA “It Came from Beneath the Sink!” Results – September 22, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Regime (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Rick Roland, and Sloan Caprice) defeated Hyper Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper, Proletariat Boar of Moldova, and Hype Rockwell)

2. Cajun Crawdad defeated Jawbreaker Jose

3. The Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator and Volgar) defeated The Colony (Fire Ant and Thief Ant)

4. Mick Moretti defeated Rory Gulak

5. Six-Person Tag Team Match

Lucas Calhoun, Jeremy Leary, and Blanche Babish defeated The Nouveau Aesthetic (Still Life With Apricots And Pears and Ursa Minor In The Night Sky) and BLANK

6. The Whisper defeated Boomer Hatfield

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Mike Quackenbush, Green Ant, Solo Darling, and Officer Warren Barksdale defeated Hallowicked, Merlok, Frantik, and Sonny Defarge

8. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Dasher Hatfield (c) defeated Travis Huckabee

