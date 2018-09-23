Charlotte Flair Wants Becky Lynch at Evolution

In an interview with Give Me Sport (via Wrestling Inc, Charlotte Flair spoke about why she wanted to face Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution.

She said: “It’s not that I don’t dream about wrestling Trish [Stratus] or Lita, but with the current storyline with Becky Lynch and I being so heated, it means more. It’s not like, oh there’s just this match that’s gonna be thrown out on the card because it would be exciting. What makes it exciting is the storyline behind it and you see these two best friends competing for the top place, and then, Becky evolving. So, it’s not that I wouldn’t want to, but it’s all about the story.”

Some context on what @MsCharlotteWWE said about preferring to face Becky Lynch at #Evolution rather than any returning legends. "It's all about the story" and it "means more" pic.twitter.com/lriqY5f8I5 — Alex McCarthy (@AlMac_GMS) September 21, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 50 visits today)