Charlotte Flair Wants Becky Lynch at Evolution

Sep 23, 2018 - by James Walsh

In an interview with Give Me Sport (via Wrestling Inc, Charlotte Flair spoke about why she wanted to face Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution.

She said: “It’s not that I don’t dream about wrestling Trish [Stratus] or Lita, but with the current storyline with Becky Lynch and I being so heated, it means more. It’s not like, oh there’s just this match that’s gonna be thrown out on the card because it would be exciting. What makes it exciting is the storyline behind it and you see these two best friends competing for the top place, and then, Becky evolving. So, it’s not that I wouldn’t want to, but it’s all about the story.”

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    September 23, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Totally agree with her. You can’t get invested in a match that has no build up to it which is what I’m guessing a lot of these Evolution matches will be.

