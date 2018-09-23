Candice Michelle speaking at TEDx event

Sep 23, 2018 - by James Walsh

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle is set to be a speaker at TEDx event in Youngstown, Ohio today at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Here’s a video of Michelle speaking on her TED Talk and a description of the presentation:


“Candice Michelle began her life with an unprecedented birth! Overcoming the odds she grew up in Milwaukee, WI where she was a true Cheesehead and Green Bay Packers fan. At 18 years old she followed her heart to Hollywood to pursue dreams of Modeling/Acting. She went on to become the first ever Diva search contestant to win the WWE Woman’s Championship! From there she landed a dream cover and posed for Playboy. She is also known for her infamous GoDaddy.com Super Bowl commercials. After a career ending injury she went on to become the mother to 3 beautiful daughters. Her family is her greatest claim to fame and being married for half of her life! While it takes a village to raise a child it took her children to resurrect her Champion! She has a gift of creating Champions, living her truth, and training her ass off. She is The Champ Candice Michelle!”

(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal