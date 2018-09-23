Candice Michelle speaking at TEDx event

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle is set to be a speaker at TEDx event in Youngstown, Ohio today at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Here’s a video of Michelle speaking on her TED Talk and a description of the presentation:



“Candice Michelle began her life with an unprecedented birth! Overcoming the odds she grew up in Milwaukee, WI where she was a true Cheesehead and Green Bay Packers fan. At 18 years old she followed her heart to Hollywood to pursue dreams of Modeling/Acting. She went on to become the first ever Diva search contestant to win the WWE Woman’s Championship! From there she landed a dream cover and posed for Playboy. She is also known for her infamous GoDaddy.com Super Bowl commercials. After a career ending injury she went on to become the mother to 3 beautiful daughters. Her family is her greatest claim to fame and being married for half of her life! While it takes a village to raise a child it took her children to resurrect her Champion! She has a gift of creating Champions, living her truth, and training her ass off. She is The Champ Candice Michelle!”

