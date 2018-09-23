Angle Thinks WWE Should Highlight 205 Live Stars More on Raw and Smackdown

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in a fan Q&A session on Facebook this week. Below are some highlights.

Angle on if Raw and Smackdown should feature 205 Live stars more: “Yes. I think we should highlight each one for a month. So every month, have a different 205 superstar wrestle the top heavyweights on Raw and Smackdown. See which one the fans really get behind and push that wrestler into superstar mode. Then you have the next Rey Mysterio. It’s worth a shot, you never know. Just an idea.”

Kurt Angle on what it took to prepare for his Iron Man match with Brock Lesnar: “Focus. Focus. Focus. It’s about being in the moment and knowing what you want to achieve in a match. My story in the Ironman match was to be the underdog that kept falling behind, but I kept fighting back. There needs to be an underlying story you want to tell in ALL of your matches. Every one of my matches had some sort of story, especially at Wrestlemania.”

Angle on Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooting Star Press: “Well, it was my idea to do the shooting star…Brock misjudged the flip and landed on his head. It was a scary moment. But nothing was said between us about it. The match spoke for itself regardless of the failed flip. If anything, it became one of the most popular Wrestlemania moments.”

Kurt Angle on his worst match: “I never had a bad match…LOL. The one that I remember was the lumberjack match with Eddie Guerrero. Eddie wasn’t feeling well that night. The match dragged on and on. Eddie kept telling me something was wrong. He kept telling me to put him in a hold so he could get his mind and body straight. It was not the Eddie that we all knew, “the greatest of all time”. He was physically and emotionally exhausted that night. It was a failure on my part because I kept pushing him to go harder, I should have listened to him. Eddie was more to me than a fellow wrestler, he was my brother. It was a bad night for him. And a bad night for me.”

Kurt Angle on things becoming easier when you stay clean: “What I can tell you is that things get easier the longer you stay clean. I like to workout when I start feeling that way or I listen to Christian music when I’m having negative thoughts. The music is always uplifting and positive. Other kinds of music can be depressing or negative to a recovering addict. There are too many songs out there about broken hearts and relationships, getting drunk, and even suicide. I always try to stay positive and always think of my wife and kids. They give me the courage to stay clean, for them. Congrats on 2 years! You’re at the point where things will start getting easier for you.”

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)