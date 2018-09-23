AJPW “The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Day 5” Results – September 22, 2018 – Fukuoka, Japan

1. Black Menso~re defeated Atsushi Maruyam

2. Takao Omori and Koji Niizumi defeated Ultimo Dragon and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Evolution (Suwama, Atsushi Aoki, and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa defeated NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi), Yoshitatsu, and KING

4. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Round 2

Kengo Mashimo defeated Joe Doering

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sweeper (Ryouji Sai and Dylan James) and Yuji Hino defeated Big Guns (Zeus and The Bodyguard) and Gianni Valletta

6. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Shuji Kondo defeated Koji Iwamoto (c)

7. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Round 2

Kento Miyahara defeated Jake Lee

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)