WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 21, 2018 – Butte, Montana

1. The B-Team defeated The Revival

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AOP and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, and Rhyno

4. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin (via Disqualification)

-Kevin Owens attacked Balor, leading to the disqualification. Bobby Lashley then made the save.

5. Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

6. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension

7. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Mickie James and The Riott Squad

8. WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)

-Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked Reigns, leading to the disqualification. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins then made the save, and The Shield triple power-bombed Ziggler through a table to end the show.

