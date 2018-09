WWE NXT Live Event Results – September 21, 2018 – Sanford, Florida (Contains NXT UK TV Taping Spoilers)

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Stacey Ervin Jr.

2. Io Shirai and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Kavita Devi

3. Matt Riddle defeated Fabian Aichner

4. Vanessa Borne defeated Taynara Conti

5. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves and Luke Menzies

6. Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee

7. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

8. NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Nikki Cross

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Ricochet and The Street Profits defeated Dominik Dijakovic and The Mighty

