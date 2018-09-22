WWE names their Top 10 Greatest Moments in Smackdown History

1. The Rock vs Triple H WWF Title Match on the August 26th 1999 Smackdown

2. Booker T & Stone Cold fighting in the Supermarket

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Triple H brawling on the November 11th Smackdown

4. Daniel Bryan getting medically cleared to return to the ring

5. John Cena making his Debut challenging Kurt Angle

6. Rhyno hitting The Gore on Chris Jericho through the Smackdown set

7. Stone Cold destroying the DX Express Bus

8. The Women’s Money in The Bank Match on June 27th

9. Big Show & Brock Lesnar destroying the ring with a Suplex

10. AJ Styles defeating Jinder Mahal in the UK to win his 2nd WWE Title

