Impact Wrestling Results – September 20, 2018 – Mexico City, Mexico
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) defeated Aerostar, Hijo Del Vikingo, and Laredo Kid
2. Eli Drake defeated Trevor Lee
3. King (w/Homicide and Hernandez) defeated Kronoz
4. Faby Apache defeated Alisha Edwards
5. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) defeated Matt Sydal and Rich Swann
6. IMPACT World Championship Match
Austin Aries (c) (w/Killer Kross and Moose) defeated El Texano
