Impact Wrestling Results – September 20, 2018 – Mexico City, Mexico

Sep 22, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) defeated Aerostar, Hijo Del Vikingo, and Laredo Kid

2. Eli Drake defeated Trevor Lee

3. King (w/Homicide and Hernandez) defeated Kronoz

4. Faby Apache defeated Alisha Edwards

5. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) defeated Matt Sydal and Rich Swann

6. IMPACT World Championship Match
Austin Aries (c) (w/Killer Kross and Moose) defeated El Texano

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal