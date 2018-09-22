Goldust explains why he wasn’t at All In

Goldust spoke with the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast about not being able to attend All In, his reaction to the event and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not being able to attend All In due to his deputy work: “Man, what an awesome night that was. I mean it was incredible. Me and Cody talked a couple of weeks before it and he wanted me to be there so, so bad and I wanted to be there more than anything. I was told by my office that I couldn’t go. It sucks. I wanted to be there more than anything. But to actually be on patrol in Williamson County (TX) and watching FITE TV on my phone and then on my iPad, and seeing the reactions and talking back and forth, because we had kind of a lackadaisical night [on patrol]. To watch the build up and the matches and to finally get to that match and see my family there, my sisters, my mom. For him to win and to see the emotion on his face, it was real.”

On Cody winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship: “It reminded me of when Cody and I won the tag team titles because it was a real thing. The storyline was so real with dad and the family against The Shield. It had all the elements you needed to draw a billion dollar house and he laid it out there and he hit a home run with it. I can not wait until “All In 2.” You can bet your ass I will be at that one.”

