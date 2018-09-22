AJPW “The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Day 4” Results – September 21, 2018 – Hiroshima, Japan

1. Yoshitatsu and Takeshi Okada defeated Takao Omori and Atsushi Maruyama

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Ultimo Dragon, Black Menso~re, Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’, and Carbell Ito defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato), Shuji Ishikawa, and Rey Paloma

3. Joe Doering and The Bodyguard defeated Kengo Mashimo and Gianni Valletta

4. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Round 2

Yuji Hino defeated Ryouji Sai

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, and Koji Iwamoto) defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi)

6. The 6th Royal Road Tournament – Round 2

Zeus defeated Suwama

