Wade Barrett Not Interested in Return to Wrestling

Sep 21, 2018 - by James Walsh

Stu Bennett, the former Wade Barrett, spoke with Sam Roberts’ podcast for a new interview discussing his acting career and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On leaving wrestling for acting: “Absolutely it was a risk. I mean, it was a risk I needed to take. I hate to portray this as being a guy who wanted to leave WWE and go act in some movies and take it in that direction, but that absolutely wasn’t my plan. I left WWE because I was utterly miserable wrestling at the time and I needed to get away from the business.”

On the decision to go into acting: “Looking back at some of the acting that I had done, that was what I really enjoyed doing that and I had made some contacts in the UK through some acting work I had done with WWE Studios, and I had a chance to speak with them. Fortunately for me there was a script that came up called I Am Vengeance, which I am pretty excited about how things are going, but that certainly wasn’t the master plan.”

On whether he plans to return to the ring: “I think one of the things that happened to me in the last couple of years in the WWE where I realized how unhappy I was in that environment, was that I realized that I needed variety and balance in my life. I shouldn’t say never, but at this time a full-time wrestler with nothing else going on just doesn’t appeal to me. I like having the balance in my life. I like being outside doing other things like hosting a show on Netflix, or shooting a movie, and then I am going to go do a little wrestling commentary or this sort of thing, and then I am going to go spend a week in Greece with my girlfriend, which I had just come back from. These things were not available for me while I was working for WWE on a full-time schedule and would never be available as you work full-time with WWE. So, the older I got the more I started to appreciate balance and variety in my life and once you get a taste of that returning and realize how happy it can make you it is very difficult to conceive giving that up again.”


