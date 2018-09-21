Updated card for the Jericho Cruise

A huge new match has been announced for Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise. The latest Ring of Honor vs. Impact Wrestling match scheduled is a 10-man Elimination War pitting members of the Bullet Club against the top stars of Impact Wrestling. NWA World Champion Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page will square off against Sami Callihan, Johnny Impact, Brian Cage and LAX.

Updated Card for Jericho Cruise

Main Event:

Alpha Club (Chris Jericho & The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll)

ROH vs. Impact

10-Man Elimination War

The Young Bucks vs. LAX

Marty Scurll vs. Sami Callihan

Sea of Honor ROH Tournament

Jay Lethal vs. BJ Whitmer

Christopher Daniels vs. Delirious

Marty Scurll vs. Rhett Titus

Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon

Mark Briscoe vs. Will Ferrara

Adam Page vs. Kazarian

Cheeseburger vs. Beer City Bruiser

Jay Briscoe vs. Kenny King

Sailing from Miami to the Bahamas, the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager cruises from October 27th through 31st. It’s not too late to be part of the action: Visit JerichoCruise.com for booking information.

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)