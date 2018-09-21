Updated card for the Jericho Cruise
A huge new match has been announced for Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise. The latest Ring of Honor vs. Impact Wrestling match scheduled is a 10-man Elimination War pitting members of the Bullet Club against the top stars of Impact Wrestling. NWA World Champion Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page will square off against Sami Callihan, Johnny Impact, Brian Cage and LAX.
Updated Card for Jericho Cruise
Main Event:
Alpha Club (Chris Jericho & The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll)
ROH vs. Impact
10-Man Elimination War
The Young Bucks vs. LAX
Marty Scurll vs. Sami Callihan
Sea of Honor ROH Tournament
Jay Lethal vs. BJ Whitmer
Christopher Daniels vs. Delirious
Marty Scurll vs. Rhett Titus
Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon
Mark Briscoe vs. Will Ferrara
Adam Page vs. Kazarian
Cheeseburger vs. Beer City Bruiser
Jay Briscoe vs. Kenny King
Sailing from Miami to the Bahamas, the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager cruises from October 27th through 31st. It’s not too late to be part of the action: Visit JerichoCruise.com for booking information.