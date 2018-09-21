Tony Schiavone to call the NWA 70 Main Event
#ICYMI@tonyschiavone24 will be calling the #NWA70 Main Event on October 21, 2018
Tix – https://t.co/IPsnxDv0Wd
Video – https://t.co/iOxyaRNIqt
Meet and greet info – MONDAY!
Special thanks to @MLW and @courtbauer for providing Tony for this event. pic.twitter.com/ESwt1sqESq
— NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2018
