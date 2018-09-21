Sting headlining the New York Comic Con

Sep 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Sting
I was lucky to meet Sting and Lita at DragonCon earlier this month in Atlanta. Both of them were awesome to meet in person. I was also lucky to met Trish at a NHRA race outside Atlanta back in May 2000 and was just as nice.
